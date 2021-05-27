Second COVID wave to bring down rural demand in FY22 despite record agriculture production: Ind-Ra

Representational image

Rising household debt as a result of higher health costs, decline in touch-based non-agricultural work and much lower wage growth across the board is expected to puncture rural consumption demand in FY22 as highly mutant strains of the Covid-19 virus infiltrate India's large rural hinterland, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said. This is expected to reduce demand for FMCG products, automobiles especially tractors and two-wheelers. However, demand for agricultural credit and agricultural inputs such as fertiliser and pesticides could remain strong in view of third consecutive year of near normal monsoon, the ratings agency pointed out. Even if agricultural output and resultant income remains intact, rural households are expected to cut down on their expenditure of non-essential products and services in FY22, it said. Health costs may raise household debt

"As such, the share of government in the current expenditure on health in India is only 27.1 percent and an overwhelmingly large share of 62.4 percent is borne by households. Also, if they are forced to take debt to meet out of pocket expenses on health, it can be more damaging than other types of household debt," Ind-Ra said.

As the viral illness limits one’s ability to work, household savings are set to be depleted and unanticipated economic shocks. According to an estimate over 60 percent of the rural households with hospitalised cases borrow, sell their assets (including gold) or rely on contributions from friends and relatives to pay for inpatient care.

Another key factor set to adversely impact the rural demand in the current financial year is the decline in non-agricultural activities, as most of these activities require high human contact, be it work of carpenter, blacksmith, auto/tractor/cycle repair, construction, transport, storage etc, Ind-Ra said.

"The slowdown in non-agricultural activities and in turn on non-agricultural income will have a serious impact on rural demand, since non-agricultural income constitute nearly two-third of the rural income," it stressed.

Thus, even the employment offered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in rural areas may be less effective, if family breadwinners fall to COVID-19 infection.

A dip in rural wage growth both for agricultural and non-agricultural activities is also expected to exacerbate the problem. "Average agricultural wage growth during November 2020-March 2021 declined to 2.9 percent from 8.5 percent during April-August 2020 and 6 percent during November 2019-March 2020 period before that," Ind-Ra said.

Similarly, wage growth for non-agricultural activities during November 2020-March 2021 declined to 5.2 percent from 9.1 percent during April-August 2020 and 4.3 percent in the November 2019-March 2020period before that.

The largest chunk of rural population consists of daily wage earners and not farmers.

While the first wave had largely been an urban phenomenon despite the large-scale reverse labour migration, the highly infectious mutated strain of COVID-19 has already spread to rural India. Quoting Health ministry statistics, Ind-Ra said the country’s 394 districts out of 718 had a case positivity rate of over 10% on 20 May 2021.