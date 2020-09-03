SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates | SC to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver on loan moratorium granted by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The SC will resume hearing the case at 2 pm on September 3. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will continue presenting his arguments.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Dutta, who appeared for a petitioner, on September 2 said "interest on interest is absolutely and prima facie wrong and they cannot charge it".

The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period.

The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)