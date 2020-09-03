172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|sc-hearing-on-loan-moratorium-live-updates-sc-to-resume-hearing-petitions-seeking-interest-waiver-5791541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates | SC to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver

SC hearing on loan moratorium LIVE updates | Supreme court will continue hearing petitions seeking interest waiver on the six-month loan EMI moratorium that was allowed by the RBI.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver on loan moratorium granted by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The SC will resume hearing the case at 2 pm on September 3. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will continue presenting his arguments.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Dutta, who appeared for a petitioner, on September 2 said "interest on interest is absolutely and prima facie wrong and they cannot charge it".

Close

Also read: Interest waiver on moratorium loans: Waiver or not, someone is bound to get hurt

The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period.

The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 09:28 am

tags #Business #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.