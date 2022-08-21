English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Russia remains China's top oil supplier for the 3rd straight month

    Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, totalled 7.15 million tonnes, up 7.6 percent from a year ago

    Reuters
    August 21, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
    Source: reuters

    Source: reuters


    Russia held its spot as China's top oil supplier for a third month in July, data showed on Saturday, as independent refiners stepped up purchases of discounted supplies while cutting shipments from rival suppliers such as Angola and Brazil.


    Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, totalled 7.15 million tonnes, up 7.6 percent from a year ago, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed.


    Still, Russian supplies in July, equivalent to about 1.68 million barrels per day (bpd), were below May's record of close to 2 million bpd. China is Russia's largest oil buyer.


    Imports from second-ranking Saudi Arabia rebounded last month from June, which was the lowest in more than three years, to 6.56 million tonnes, or 1.54 million bpd, but still slightly below year-ago level.


    Year-to-date imports from Russia totalled 48.45 million tonnes, up 4.4 percent on the year, still trailing behind Saudi Arabia, which supplied 49.84 million tonnes, or 1 percent below the year-ago level.

    Close

    Related stories


    China's crude oil imports in July fell 9.5 percent from a year earlier, with daily volumes at the second lowest in four years, as refiners drew down inventories and domestic fuel demand recovered more slowly than expected.


    The strong Russian purchases squeezed out competing supplies from Angola and Brazil, which fell 27 percent year-on-year and 58 percent, respectively.


    Customs reported no imports from Venezuela or Iran last month. State oil firms have shunned purchases since late 2019 for fear of falling foul of secondary US sanctions.

    Imports from Malaysia, often used as a transfer point in the past two years for oil originating from Iran and Venezuela, soared 183 percent on the year, to 3.34 million tonnes, and up from June's 2.65 million tonnes.

    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Crude oil #Economy #Russia
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 06:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.