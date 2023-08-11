Retail inflation likely hit 9-month high of 6.6% in July

An eye-watering increase in tomato prices is expected to propel CPI inflation past the upper bound of the RBI’s 2-6 percent tolerance range.

India's headline retail inflation is expected to have crashed past the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6 percent tolerance band in July on its way to a nine-month high due to a surge in vegetable prices.

According to a Moneycontrol survey of 17 economists, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation likely jumped to 6.6 percent in July from 4.81 percent in June.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for July at 5:30 pm on August 14. Before that, later today at 5:30 pm, the ministry will release Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for June. According to economists, industrial growth likely edged down to 5.0 percent from 5.2 percent in May.

At 6.6 percent, the expected CPI inflation print for July will be outside the RBI's mandated tolerance band for the first time in five months. It will also be the 46th month in a row that inflation has been above the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent.

Inflation internals

The expected rise of nearly 180 basis points in CPI inflation – from 4.81 percent in June to 6.6 percent in July – would be the largest month-on-month swing in more than two years. And the dizzying rise in vegetable prices, particularly those of tomatoes, is the prime driver, with Rahul Bajoria, head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics at Barclays, estimating that the general index of the CPI rose 1.9 percent month-on-month in July - the highest such increase since April 2020.

"We estimate food prices rose 3.4 percent month-on-month in July, which would also be on par with the rise in April 2020 and just modestly below the spike in food prices recorded in July 2014, when extreme weather pushed up vegetable prices," Bajoria added, predicting that food and beverage inflation was 8.1 percent in July, up from 4.63 percent in June.

ORGANISATION ESTIMATE FOR JULY CPI INFLATION Bank of Baroda 5.8% Barclays 6.3% L&T Finance Holdings 6.3% DAM Capital Advisors 6.4% IndusInd Bank 6.4% Standard Chartered Bank 6.4% Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.43% ICRA 6.5% HDFC Bank 6.6% YES Bank 6.61% Deutsche Bank 6.7% IDFC First Bank 6.7% Societe Generale 6.7% QuantEco Research 6.7% State Bank of India 6.7% Sunidhi Securities 6.91% Motilal Oswal Financial Services 7.6%

Food items other than vegetables, such as cereals, pulses, and spices, will also push headline inflation higher. While the government is taking measures to lower prices , these steps will take some time to have an effect.

Meanwhile, core inflation is seen little changed around the 5.1 percent mark.

Policy impact

Markets, as well as the RBI, are prepared for a big increase in prices in July, with the central bank raising its CPI inflation forecast for July-September by 100 bps to 6.2 percent in anticipation of the incoming number. However, given that the supply-side shocks pushing up vegetable prices are expected to be short-term in nature, "monetary policy can look through high inflation prints caused by such shocks for some time", RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on August 10.

On August 10, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent for the third meeting in a row.

While the median of economists' estimates for the July CPI inflation print is 6.6 percent, Nikhil Gupta of Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees it rising to as high as 7.6 percent.

"If the headline inflation comes in at 7.5 percent or higher, we believe there could be some knee-jerk reaction in the financial markets, creating noise about another rate hike by the RBI," Gupta said in a note on August 7. He, however, does not expect the MPC to increase the repo rate any further as inflation may fall to around 4.5 percent by October.

IIP growth

While headline retail inflation is expected to have risen markedly in July, industrial growth – as per the IIP – may have edged down slightly in June, with estimates of 15 economists polled by Moneycontrol suggesting output rose by 5 percent.

ORGANISATION ESTIMATE FOR JUNE IIP GROWTH YES Bank 3.9% DAM Capital Advisors 4.1% Sunidhi Securities 4.31% QuantEco Research 4.4% IDFC First Bank 4.6% Kotak Mahindra Bank 4.9% HDFC Bank 5% IndusInd Bank 5% ICRA 5.5% Bank of Baroda 5.5% Motilal Oswal Financial Services 5.5% Deutsche Bank 5.6% Standard Chartered Bank 5.8% State Bank of India 5.8% L&T Finance Holdings 6.3%

Industrial growth had come in at a three-month high of 5.2 percent in May. In June 2022, it was 12.6 percent, aided by a favourable base.

Economists' estimates for June industrial growth were in a wide range of 3.9 percent to 6.3 percent.

"The performance of lead indicators was mixed, with exports slipping into a deeper contractionary zone, automobile production suffering on a demand slowdown, while core sector growth hit a five-month high," noted Kanika Pasricha, economist at Standard Chartered Bank.

The output of India's eight core sectors – which make up about 40 percent of the IIP – rose by 8.2 percent in June. On the other hand, merchandise exports in June were down a massive 22 percent compared to the same month last year, and the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector cooled to 57.8 from May's 31-month high of 58.7.

According to Rupa Rege Nitsure, group chief economist at L&T Finance Holdings, industrial growth in June received a leg-up from drier conditions that allowed increased mining activity. Further, the government's capex push is ensuring momentum in the steel and cement sectors, while kharif sowing supported the fertiliser and power sectors.