MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI policy: FY22 CPI inflation target lowered to 5.3% from 5.7%

RBI Monetary Policy: The RBI retained the repo rate, at which it lends short-term funds to banks, at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate stands at 3.35 percent. 

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 8 said the central bank has lowered its FY22 CPI Inflation target to 5.3 percent from the earlier 5.7 percent.

It also saw July-September CPI inflation at 5.1 percent compared to the 5.9 earlier. The October-December CPI Inflation is estimated at 4.5 percent compared to the 5.3 percent earlier.

Follow our LIVE blog on the RBI Monetary Policy Updates here

"High frequency indicators suggest economic activity has gained momentum. Core inflation remains sticky. July-September Consumer price Index (CPI) inflation was lower than anticipated. India in a much better place today than at the time of the last MPC meeting," Governor Das said.

"Growth impulses are strengthening, inflation trajectory more favourable than expected. Pent-up demand, festival season should boost urban demand. Recovery in demand gathered pace in Aug-Sep. Pick-up in import of cap goods point to some recovery in activity," he noted.

Close

Related stories

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on October 8, kept key policy rates unchanged indicating that a status-quo is desirable at this juncture when growth-inflation scenario remains uncertain.

Repo rate, at which it lends short-term funds to banks, thus remains unchanged at 4 percent; reverse repo rate stands at 3.35 percent; and retained the monetary stance as ‘accommodative’. This is the eighth consecutive time the MPC maintaining a status quo in rates.

The MPC has been a cautious mode since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and has largely remained on status-quo throughout, citing uncertainty in macro-economic trends.

The central bank had begun its latest review of the monetary policy on October 6. The meet came amid easing inflationary pressures and a liquidity flush in the system.

The committee was largely expected to keep rates unchanged and maintain its ‘accommodative’ stance as it awaits cues on the inflation front. They however expect shift in the forward guidance favouring gradual normalisation.

The Governor also announced that Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) has been unchanged at 4.25 percent. He added that the July-September CPI inflation was "lower than anticipated".

The RBI has also maintained FY22 GDP growth target at 9.5 percent. For Q1FY23, the central bank has GDP growth target at 17.1 percent. On the inflation front, the central bank has lowered its FY22 CPI Inflation target to 5.3 percent from the earlier 5.7 percent.

Notably, Moody's hiked India's sovereign credit rating outlook to stable from negative on October 5, citing an improvement in the financial sector and faster-than expected economic recovery across sectors. "The decision to change the outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding," it said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Economy #India #monetary policy committee #RBI MPC meet #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das
first published: Oct 8, 2021 10:22 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.