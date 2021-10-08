MARKET NEWS

Live now
auto refresh
October 08, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: MPC retains FY22 real GDP growth forecast of 9.5%

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said core inflation remains sticky.

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to maintain status quo and keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate will continue to be 3.35 percent. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the policy stance continues to be "accommodative".This is the eighth consecutive time the MPC maintained a status quo in rates. The MPC
statement comes amid easing inflation and recovery in economic growth.
  • October 08, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    For the market reaction to the RBI policy announcement, follow our LIVE coverage.

  • October 08, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: announced geo-tagging of payments system to enhance the payment acceptance infrastructure.

    The geo-tagging technology will provide location information on an ongoing basis and can be used in targeting areas that lag behind in payments acceptance infrastructure.

    The RBI will propose a framework for geo-tagging by capturing geographical coordinates - latitude and longitude of physical payment acceptance infrastructure, like Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and Quick Response (QR) codes, used by merchants.

    Read the full story

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services: “The MPC expectedly kept the key rates unchanged unanimously and reiterated its accommodative stance both on rates and liquidity. However, Prof Varma’s dissent on continuation of accommodative stance for foreseeable future continues to keep MPC in splits. Inflation forecast is expectedly reduced to 5.3% from 5.7% for FY22 (Emkay: 5.2%), while GDP growth remains unchanged at 9.5% (Emkay: 10.1%).  The RBI's stance on liquidity management was the most watched for. As we expected, the RBI did not shock the system with a reverse repo hike, and the policy is well used as a lever to prepare markets for a gradualist approach toward normalization through both communication and action. 

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Key takeaways from the RBI Governor's address: 

    > The MPC has maintained monetary policy status quo status quo for the eight time in a row. The repo rate is unchanged at 4 percent while the reverse repo rate kept the same at 3.35 percent.
    > The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5 percent for FY 2021-22. This consists of 7.9 percent in Q2, 6.8 percent in Q3 and 6.1 percent in Q4 of 2021-22. The Real GDP growth for Q1 of FY 2022-23 is projected at 17.2 percent.

    > The central bank has lowered its FY22 CPI Inflation target to 5.3 percent from the earlier 5.7 percent. It also saw July-September CPI inflation at 5.1 percent compared to the 5.9 earlier. The October-December CPI Inflation is estimated at 4.5 percent compared to the 5.3 percent earlier.

    Read the full story

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The RBI has increased the transaction limit on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh.

    IMPS provides round-the-clock instant domestic funds transfer facility and is accessible through various channels like internet banking, mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS and IVRS.

    The transaction limit of Rs 2 lakh was capped in January 2014 for the channels and for SMS and IVRS the limit is Rs 5,000.

    Read the full story

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI to halt GSAP operations, will keep conducting OMOs as needed

    The RBI has decided to halt the Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP). While unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy review on October 8, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the liquidity overhang and absence of fresh government borrowing suggest that bond purchases are not required at the moment.

    Das said G-SAP has been successful and anchoring yield expectations, coupled with other liquidity measures.

    Read the full story

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: All six members of the MPC – Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Prof. Jayanth Varma, Mridul Saggar, Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das – unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged. The vote on the accomodative policy stance was 5:1, Jayanth Varma voting against the resolution.

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The MPC revised its projection for July-September (Q2) CPI inflation to 5.1 percent from the previous forecast of 5.9 percent. The estimate for Q3FY22 CPI Inflation has been revised to 4.5 percent from 5.3 percent.

    Read the full story

  • October 08, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: the RBI Governor said, "As the economy shows signs of emerging from the COVID-19 inflicted ravages, a near consensus view emerging among market participants and policy makers is that the liquidity conditions emanating from the exceptional measures instituted during the crisis would need to evolve in sync with the macroeconomic developments to preserve financial stability. This process has to be gradual, calibrated and nondisruptive, while remaining supportive of the economic recovery."

  • October 08, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Overall, aggregate demand is improving but slack still remains; output is still below pre-pandemic level and the recovery remains uneven and dependent upon continued policy support. Contact intensive services, which contribute about 40 per cent of economic activity in India, are still lagging. Supply side and cost push pressures are impinging upon inflation and these are expected to ameliorate with the ongoing normalisation of supply chains."

  • October 08, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Special 3-year LTRO of Rs 10,000 crore for SFBs extended till December 31, and made available on-tap. Proposed to introduce framework for retail digital payments in offline mode. Its has also been proposed to raise the transaction limit on IMPS transactions to Rs 5 lakh from the current cap of Rs 2 lakh.

  • October 08, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Shaktikanta Das said, "RBI’s approach is that of gradualism, don’t want suddenness or surprises."

