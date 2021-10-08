RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: MPC retains FY22 real GDP growth forecast of 9.5%

October 08, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: announced geo-tagging of payments system to enhance the payment acceptance infrastructure.

The geo-tagging technology will provide location information on an ongoing basis and can be used in targeting areas that lag behind in payments acceptance infrastructure.

The RBI will propose a framework for geo-tagging by capturing geographical coordinates - latitude and longitude of physical payment acceptance infrastructure, like Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and Quick Response (QR) codes, used by merchants.

