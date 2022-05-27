English
    RBI annual report | Mopping up excess liquidity cost Rs 35,500 crore in FY22

    The interest paid by the Indian central bank for its liquidity management operations nearly doubled in FY22 from FY21

    Siddharth Upasani
    May 27, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) spent more than Rs 35,500 crore on a net basis in FY22 to manage the surplus liquidity in the banking system.

    The net interest outgo for the RBI on the operations it conducted via its Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) amounted to Rs 35,501 crore, 98 percent higher than what it shelled out in FY21, the central bank’s report for FY22, released on May 27, said.

    The RBI pays interest on the funds banks park at its reverse repo facilities—both fixed and variable rate. With the central bank having injected a record amount of liquidity following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the “re-balancing” began last year to ensure financial and macroeconomic stability.

    "The gradual restoration of liquidity management operations in sync with the revised liquidity management framework instituted in February 2020 was a key objective during 2021- 22," the RBI said in its annual report.

    In the first quarter of FY22, the RBI absorbed a net average liquidity of Rs 5.10 lakh crore a day. The figure rose to Rs 6.77 lakh crore in the final quarter, said the annual report which includes a review and prospects of the Indian economy. The report also offers a snapshot of the RBI’s working during the year and its vision agenda for the next year.

    RBI's ACCOUNTS FOR FY22 - A SNAPSHOT
    FY22 (in Rs crore)FY21 (in Rs crore)
    INCOME
        Interest from rupee securities96,39659,825
        Interest from foreign securities31,55923,060
        Net interest on LAF operations-35,501-17,958
        Profit on sale/redemption of rupee securities6,0285,194
        Profit on sale/redemption of foreign securities3,00211,349
        Exchange gain from FX transactions68,99150,629
    EXPENDITURE
        Provisions1,14,66720,710
        Printing of notes4,9854,012
        Employee cost3,8694,788
    On the income side, there was a sharp uptick in the interest the RBI received from it holdings of rupee securities. The central bank also made Rs 68,991 crore in exchange gains from its foreign exchange transactions in FY22.



    Siddharth Upasani
