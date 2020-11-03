PM Modi to chair virtual investor roundtable on November 5; Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Deepak Parekh to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5 will chair a Virtual Global Investor Roundtable, where he will meet the world’s top investor groups. The event will be attended by top industrialists and business leaders such as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani, and HDFC Bank's Deepak Parekh.

Leading global institutional investors, decision-makers from the government and financial market regulators will also participate in the event.

Twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total assets under management of about $6 trillion would participate. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.

Organised by the ministry of finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, the finance minister and the governor of the Reserve Bank of India would also take part.

The discussions would focus on India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government’s vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy.

"The event will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India," the government said in a communication.