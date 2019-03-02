App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi has again failed in this quarter's numbers: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has said the latest quarterly growth rates "puncture" the government's claims on the economy.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 2 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over declining growth in the third quarter of this fiscal, saying the "chowkidaar" has once again failed in the numbers of the quarter.

Gandhi's comment came a day after his party alleged that despite "fudging" of data by the Modi government, India's economy continues to slide.

"False promises, false games. The chowkidaar has failed again in this quarter's numbers," the Congress chief said on Twitter, citing a news report that India's growth declined to 6.6 percent in the quarter ending December 2018.

On March 1 the Congress had tweeted that "as PM Modi's disastrous tenure comes to an end, despite all the fudging, the economy continues to slow."

"Less than two months to go before India sees a new dawn," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

In signs of the Indian economy losing steam ahead of the general elections, GDP growth slowed to a five-quarter low of 6.6 percent in October-December on the back of lower farm and manufacturing growth and weaker consumer demand, government data showed on February 28.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

