OMCs need more time to recover losses before they cut petrol, and diesel prices: Oil Minister Puri

Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are unlikely to cut retail prices of petrol and diesel despite a sharp correction in crude oil prices.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that the OMCs need more time to recover their losses when he was questioned whether the retail price of fuel can come down in view of the falling crude prices in the last one week.

Puri was talking at a media event on September 9 for the signing of contracts for 31 Discovered Small Fields (DSF) blocks under DSF bid round-III and 4 CBM blocks under CBM bid round-V awarded to 14 E&P domestic companies.

Benchmark Brent crude oil prices have declined to under $90 a barrel from around $110 levels in end-July.

OMCs did not increase the retail price of petrol and diesel in line with the steep increase in crude oil prices earlier. They typically revise retail petrol and diesel prices daily, based on the rolling average of international benchmark prices over the past 15 days.

While they increased prices of fuel sold to bulk consumers and aviation turbine fuel in line with the sharp rise in crude oil prices, retail prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged for almost 137 days until March 22 at a time when crude oil prices were soaring.

Even though the prices have been revised since March 22, the OMCs have incurred huge losses in the first two quarters of 2022-23 on retail sales of fuel.

