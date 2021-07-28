More than 6,000 smart city projects worth Rs 1.81 lakh crore tendered so far: Govt

The 100 Indian cities selected for the 'Smart Cities Mission' (SCM) have so far tendered out 6,017 projects worth Rs 1.81 lakh crore, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Rajya Sabha on July 28.

"The cities under SCM have shown considerable progress since their selection. As on 9 July 2021, these cities have tendered out 6,017 projects worth Rs 1,81 lakh crore; out of which work orders have been issued in 5,375 projects worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore," Kishore said in a written reply.

"Out of these, 2,781 projects worth Rs 48,150 crore have been completed. There has been more than 260 percent growth in projects tendered and more than 380 percent growth in projects completed in the last three years," the minister said.

Kishore said that the Centre has released Rs 23,926 crore as the central share to States/Union Territories out of which Rs 20,410 crore (85 percent) has been utilised by the Smart Cities. The Smart Cities are expected to complete their projects within five years from their date of selection, he said