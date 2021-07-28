MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

More than 6,000 smart city projects worth Rs 1.81 lakh crore tendered so far: Govt

"The cities under SCM have shown considerable progress since their selection. As on July 9, 2021, these cities have tendered out 6,017 projects worth Rs 1,81 lakh crore; out of which work orders have been issued in 5,375 projects worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore," Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST

The 100 Indian cities selected for the 'Smart Cities Mission' (SCM) have so far tendered out 6,017 projects worth Rs 1.81 lakh crore, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Rajya Sabha on July 28.

"The cities under SCM have shown considerable progress since their selection. As on 9 July 2021, these cities have tendered out 6,017 projects worth Rs 1,81 lakh crore; out of which work orders have been issued in 5,375 projects worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore," Kishore said in a written reply.

"Out of these, 2,781 projects worth Rs 48,150 crore have been completed. There has been more than 260 percent growth in projects tendered and more than 380 percent growth in projects completed in the last three years," the minister said.

Kishore said that the Centre has released Rs 23,926 crore as the central share to States/Union Territories out of which Rs 20,410 crore (85 percent) has been utilised by the Smart Cities. The Smart Cities are expected to complete their projects within five years from their date of selection, he said
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Housing #Rajya Sabha #smart cities #Urban Development
first published: Jul 28, 2021 03:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.