App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra final-year exams cancellation: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at loggerheads with CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said in a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray that exam cancellation would jeopardise the future of students.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing concerns about the cancellation of the final year examinations.

On May 31, Thackeray had announced that all final-year students across colleges and universities can be passed by aggregate marks based on previous semester performances of the candidates.

Koshyari said in his letter to the chief minister that cancellation of final year examinations would jeopardise the future of students.

"Decision of holding final year examinations shall be taken in consonance with the Maharashtra Public Universities Act," said the governor in his letter.

Close

As per this 2016 Act, the Board of Examinations and Evaluation is be the authority to deal with all matters relating to examinations and evaluation in the state. This board is composed of vice chancellor, director of higher education in the state as well as industry experts and relevant professors. Whether it is cancellation of examinations or the system to be used to conduct examinations, this board takes a final decision for all, be it autonomous colleges, institutions, university departments and university institutions.

related news

Thackeray had stated on May 31 that the decision to cancel examinations was taken after a meeting with vice chancellors. He added that considering the COVID-19 situation in the state, it would be tough to hold examinations.

This is not the first time that the governor and CM have sparred. In May 2020, Koshyari wrote to Thackeray seeking a de-linking of the Raj Bhavan from the CM-led General Administrative Department. Governor Koshyari wants it to be an independent institution and does not want it to be under Thackeray.

Also read: How will cancellation of final exams impact students?

However, the chief minister had also clarified that students who had a grievance with the aggregate marking system would be given a chance to appear for examinations at a later date in September or October.

Education is on the concurrent list, meaning both the Centre and the states have power on matters pertaining to it. However, for awarding degrees, the University Grants Commission has the final say. The union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank reiterated on May 28 that final examinations for all students across the country will have to be held despite COVID-19 and that it is not feasible to cancel it. However, he said that the government bodies are looking into use of technology to conduct the examinations with minimal disruptions.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #Business #HR

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

GMR Group cuts employees' salary by up to 50% due to COVID impact

GMR Group cuts employees' salary by up to 50% due to COVID impact

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on firm's business may not be material on yearly basis: Colgate-Palmolive

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on firm's business may not be material on yearly basis: Colgate-Palmolive

Coronavirus outbreak: Nearly half of India’s total COVID-19 cases have recovered: Health Ministry

Coronavirus outbreak: Nearly half of India’s total COVID-19 cases have recovered: Health Ministry

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.