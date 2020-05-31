Institutes can pass final-year college students on aggregate marks, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra will be among the first states in India enabling final year students to complete their course without giving examinations.
Announcing details on Mission Begin Again, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said final year college students in the state would be passed on the basis of an aggregate marking system. The move is likely to benefit nearly 5 lakh students.
"Institutes must use the previous semester grades to pass the candidates. We don't want the academic year of students to get wasted," said Thackeray while addressing the public on a live video broadcast.
COVID-19 outbreak had delayed final examinations in many states, including Maharashtra.
"Can examinations be held in June? No. Can they be held in July or August. I cannot say. Hence, students and their future should not suffer because of this," he added.
Thackeray said that any student who has a grievance with respect to the marks granted will be allowed to voluntarily appear for examinations at a later date.