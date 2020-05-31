Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt extends lockdown till June 30, releases guidelines for phase-wise easing of restrictions

The Maharashtra government on May 31 extended lockdown in the state till June 30 and issued revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions.

The state government has called the gradual opening of activities in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, 'Mission Begin Again'.

"In Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur following activities are additionally permitted with restrictions, in phases as described below except containment zones," the order said, listing the activities allowed in phase-wise manner.

Phase 1 (With effect from June 3)

Outdoor physical activities. Individual physical exercises like cycling, jogging / running / walking shall be permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public / private playgrounds, grounds belonging to societies/institutions, gardens and promenades with following conditions. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium.

I) This will be allowed between 5 am to 7 pm.

2) No group activity will be permitted. However, children should be accompanied by an adult.

3) People are advised to stay outdoors only for the purposes of physical activities for limited duration.

4) No other activity is permitted.

5) People are permitted to use only nearby/neighbourhood open spaces. Long distance travel will not be permitted.

6) People are advised to avoid crowded open spaces. People are actively encouraged to use cycling as a form of physical exercise as it automatically ensures social distancing.

Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitization.

Ill. Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments.

iv. All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health & Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food & Civil Supply, FCI, N.Y.K., Municipal Services who can operate at the levels as per the need) will function at 15 percent strength or minimum 15 employees whichever is more.

Phase II (With Effect from June 5):

All markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on PI-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9 am to 5 pm with following conditions.

a. The use of trial rooms in the shops will not be permitted for clothes, apparels and similar items to prevent spread of infection. Similarly exchange policy and return policy will not be permitted.

b. The shopkeepers will be responsible for ensuring social distancing norms in the shops and are encouraged to take measures such as foot markings on the floor, token system, home delivery etc.

c. People are advised to walk / to use cycles for shopping purposes and to use nearby/neighborhood markets as far as possible. Long distance travel for nonessential items will not be permitted. Use of motorized vehicles for shopping will be strictly discouraged.

d. If any failure of social distancing is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops/markets.

n. Movement of people is allowed in following manner:

Taxi Cab/aggregator: Only essential I + 2

Rickshaw: Only essential I + 2

Four Wheeler: Only essential 1+ 2

Two wheeler: Only essential One Rider

Phase III (With Effect from 8th June 2020)

I. All private offices can operate with up to 10 percent strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home. However all the employers will take sensitisation programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not infected.

7. In the rest of State except the areas covered in clause 6, all activities, which are not in the clause 8 of this order and which are not explicitly prohibited or banned, shall continue to be permitted, with following conditions.

a. No permission is needed from any govt. authorities for permitted activities.

b. Outdoor portion of Sport complexes and Stadia and other open to sky public spaces will be permitted to remain open for individual exercises; however, spectators and group activities will not be allowed. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium. All physical exercise & activities will be done with social distancing norms.

c. All public and private transport will follow passenger management: 1. Two Wheeler: 1 rider 11. Three Wheeler: 1 + 2 111. Four Wheeler: 1 + 2 d. Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures.

e. Inter-district bus service orders will not be permitted. Orders will be separately issued in this regard.

f. All markets/shops will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If any crowding or failure of social distancing norms is seen, then authorities will immediately close down.

8. The following activities will remain prohibited across the state:

i. Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

ii. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

iii. Metro Rail.

iv. Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

v. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

vi. Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations.

vii. Religious places/ places of worship for public

viii. Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

ix. Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.

In the state government's May 19 guidelines, it had declared that the lockdown will continue till May 31. The state was then divided into red and non-red zones and within the red Zones, containment zones had been demarcated.

Under those guidelines, taxis, rickshaws were not allowed, while four-wheelers and two-wheelers were allowed only for essential travel. Inter-state and intra-state movement of vehicles was allowed for medical workers, goods and cargo only.

In non-red zones, intra-district bus service was allowed with minimum 50 per cent capacity and markets were allowed to be open.



