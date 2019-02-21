App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Cabinet nod for proposal to settle pre-GST taxation disputes

The state cabinet also approved the extension of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) limits.

The Maharashtra cabinet on February 20 approved a proposal that seeks to settle all the taxation-related disputes pending before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect.

This is aimed at recovering the revenue that the government was losing due to litigation and clearing backlog of cases, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

A new legislation will be introduced to ensure that people who come ahead to settle their disputes will get a waiver in the range of 1 per cent to 50 per cent in their penalty amount, it said.

"This is being done to ensure that the revenue that the government was losing due to litigation is recovered and also the backlog of applications as per the old taxation system is disposed of," the statement added.

"Thousands of cases as disputes are pending since years in the state. The cases are related to various taxes such as the Central Sales Tax, 1956, the Bombay Sales of Motor Spirit Taxation Act 1959, the Maharashtra Purchase Tax on Sugarcane Act 1962, the Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Act 1975, the Maharashtra Tax on Luxuries Act 1987, the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act 2002 etc," said a senior official from state finance department.

The state cabinet also approved the extension of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) limits.

According to the decision, the MMRDA will now be responsible for development works in Vasai, Panvel, Alibaug, Khalapur and Pen along with Palghar.

A statement from the CMO said that the MMRDA limits have been extended by a total of 2000 sq kms.

The cabinet also decided that if a soldier, a domicile of Maharashtra, receives more than one medal, a separate subsidy will be given to each of his medal under the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar scheme.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said under the scheme, the officer or the soldier was again considered for the subsidy if he receives a higher medal in future.

He used to receive only the difference between the subsidy amount of the earlier and the higher medal. But now, he will be entitled for a separate subsidy for both the medals, the statement said.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 07:47 am

tags #Economy #GST #India

