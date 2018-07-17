Madhya Pradesh govt smells opportunity for soybean farmers amid US-China tariff war

The Madhya Pradesh government is trying to turn the ongoing tariff war between China and the US into an advantage for soybean producers in the state by exploring opportunities to sell the produce in the neighbouring country.

The issue came up for discussion at the state Cabinet meeting here today.

At the meeting, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed to take the soybean produce to China which is facing a shortfall of 11.5 million tonnes following trade tension with the US.

"Last week, the chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi over the issue," MP minister Narottam Mishra told reporters after the meeting.

He said the state government wanted a delegation to be sent to China to convince them that soybeans grown in Madhya Pradesh be allowed into the Chinese markets.

Madhya Pradesh is the biggest producer of soybean in the country.

China has clamped a 25 per cent duty on soybean imported from the US.

Among other issues, the Cabinet approved conversion of the Advocate Protection Bill into an ordinance.

The government was supposed to bring the bill before the assembly during the monsoon session. However, as the session was adjourned ahead of its scheduled culmination, the bill could not be presented in the House.

The cabinet gave the nod to present the Bill before the Assembly in the next session, Mishra said.

He also informed that the Medical Council of India has granted recognition to three more medical colleges in the state.

"Recognition has been granted for medical colleges in Khandwa, Vidisha and Ratlam. This is a big success for the state and admissions will start from this semester. About 1300 seats have been increased through this," Mishra said.