IndiGo announces three new routes to and from Pune

India's largest airline carrier, IndiGo, announced on July 7 the launch of three new routes to and from Pune, namely Jodhpur, Rajkot and Vadodara.

Operations have already begun between Pune and Jodhpur on June 16 and Pune-Rajkot and Pune-Vadodara on July 3, IndiGo said in a press release.

This initiative has been taken in response to the smart city's increased demand for travel this season as well as to boost domestic connectivity and provide passengers with more flying options. IndiGo wants to improve mobility, accessibility, and interstate connection across the golden triangle of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan by launching these additional routes, it said.

While talking about the new additions Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "These new connections will not only promote interstate mobility and connectivity but also contribute to the socioeconomic and cultural growth of the country. We will continue to enhance domestic connectivity and uphold our commitment to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our extensive network."

The flights from Pune to Jodhpur and Vadodara and back to the city are scheduled to operate every day except Wednesdays and Saturdays. Whereas the flights from Pune to Rajkot and the one back to Pune are functional every day except just Saturday.

IndiGo is one of the world's fastest-growing low-cost carriers. The airline operates over 1,800 daily flights linking 78 domestic cities and will soon expand its international reach to 32 overseas destinations with a fleet of over 300 aircraft.