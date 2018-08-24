App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's first inter state connected wind power project commissioned, says MNRE

State run Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) had conducted India's first auction of wind power projects in February 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy today said 126 MW wind power capacity, part of country's first inter state transmission system (ISTS) auction, is commissioned in Bhuj.

State run Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) had conducted India's first auction of wind power projects in February 2017 in which tariff of Rs 3.46 was discovered, which was much lower than feed in tariffs in vogue those days, a ministry statement said.

This was a 1,000 MW bid for projects to be connected on ISTS (inter-state transmission system) wherein power generated from one state (renewable resource rich state) could be transmitted to other renewable deficient states. Mytrah, Inox, Ostro, Green Infa and Adani were winners under this auction.

As a part of this bid, Ostro Kutch Wind Private Ltd was issued letter of award on April 5, 2017 for a capacity of 250 MW, with commissioning period of 18 months. A part capacity of 126 MW, located in Bhuj (Gujarat) was commissioned by Ostro on August 24, 2018, ahead of schedule. The energy generated from this project is being purchased by Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

related news

The first auction also signified a major shift from the earlier regime of state-specific feed-in-Tariff (FiT) model to a Pan-India, market-driven mechanism. Beginning with this tender, the SECI has brought out five tenders for wind power projects of cumulative capacity of 7250 MW, of which 6050 MW capacity has been awarded.

Besides SECI and NTPC being central agencies, the State agencies of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat have brought out bids and awarded projects based on tendering.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 08:42 pm

