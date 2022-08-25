English
    India’s economic indicators give mixed signals on recovery in July

    Demand for Indian goods and services softened, a cross-section of high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg News showed. The needle on a dial measuring so-called animal spirits, however, remained steady at 5 last month as the gauge uses a three-month weighted average to smooth out volatility in the single month readings.

    August 25, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

    India’s business and consumption activity showed conflicting signs of recovery in July as elevated inflation, rising borrowing costs and fears of a global slowdown weighed on Asia’s third-largest economy.

    Demand for Indian goods and services softened, a cross-section of high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg News showed. The needle on a dial measuring so-called animal spirits, however, remained steady at 5 last month as the gauge uses a three-month weighted average to smooth out volatility in the single month readings.

    Staying Steady | Indicators showed mixed signals on India's economic activity in July

    The Reserve Bank of India, which has raised interest rates by a total of 140 basis points in three moves this year, has signaled future tightening would be calibrated to ensure there isn’t a massive slowdown in the economy, and sees price pressures moderating from its recent peak. A pulse-check of the economy is due next week, with gross domestic product data for the April-June quarter likely to show a double-digit growth, reflecting demand thanks to a wider reopening from the pandemic.

     Business Activity 

    Purchasing managers’ surveys showed India’s services activity in July falling to the lowest level in four months on weaker sales growth and elevated inflation. While domestic demand for Indian services remained steady, international demand worsened, offsetting gains in the manufacturing sector that expanded to the highest level in eight months.

    Moderation in business outlook in services pulled down the S&P Global India Composite PMI Index to 56.6 in July, from 58.2 a month earlier.

    Weak Sales | High prices impacted services sector activity

    Exports

    Trade deficit widened to a fresh record of almost $30 billion as exports growth slowed to a 17-month low led by weak global demand and a levy on outbound shipments of fuel, which makes up more than 15% of India’s exports.

    Imports stayed near the record-high levels due to a weaker rupee, which was one of the worst performing Asian currencies in the last three months. Crude, which comprises about one-third of India’s imports, and coal with an 8% share, primarily contributed to the rise in inbound shipments.

    Trade Troubles | Slowing global growth is impacting India's exports

    Consumer Activity

    Passenger vehicle sales rose for a second-straight month helped by a broad-based recovery in all segments, including two-wheelers. While supply issues due to semiconductor shortage are easing, automakers cautioned that costlier loans could crimp demand for new vehicles.

    Bank credit continued to grow despite higher interest rates, rising the most in more than three years to 14.5% at the end of July. Liquidity in the banking system continued to remain in surplus.

    Credit Boost | The growth in bank loans continues to improve

    Industrial Activity

    Among signs of industrial activity, factory output as well as core sector signaled moderation in June as electricity consumption and coal production slowed down with the onset of monsoons. The year-on-year growth in Index of Industrial Production eased to 12.3% from a one-year high in May. The growth of eight key infrastructure industries also dropped to 12.8 from 19.3% in the previous month. Both the data are published with a one-month lag.
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 10:23 am
