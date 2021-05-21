Indian refiners process less crude in April as pandemic stalls activity

Reuters

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

India's crude oil processing fell in April from the previous month with top refiners reducing crude runs as a fierce second wave of coronavirus infections curbs mobility and demand for fuel.

Refiners processed about 4.9 million barrels per day (bpd) or 19.89 million tonnes of oil last month, government data showed. That was 1.2% lower than March levels but a 35% jump from a year earlier.

"As of now, the companies are not operating at maximum capacity because several states have placed partial shutdowns and have granted permission to operate at half capacity," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Fuel demand also fell last month as world's third largest oil consumer has been reporting around 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.

A second wave of virus infections have forced several states to impose stricter restrictions to limit the movement of people, impacting industrial activities and fuel consumption.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Indian refiners operated at an average rate of 96.82% in April compared with 98.89% in the prior month, the data showed.

The country's biggest refiner, Indian Oil Corp has reduced crude processing to average at 84% of overall capacity from 96% in April.

"We expect refinery crude intake in India to drop by nearly 900,000 bpd in 2Q 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels, as Indian refiners reduce runs significantly during May and June, with effects lasting into the third quarter," said Julie Torgersrud from Rystad Energy's Oil Market team.

Road traffic has been severely impacted in both cities and rural areas and the effects on refined products demand are expected to last through the third quarter, she added.

On a yearly basis, crude oil production in the country eased 2.1% to 609,000 bpd or 2.49 million tonnes and was down 4.6% from March.