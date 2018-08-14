Indian employees saw 10-15% salary hike in 2018: TeamLease report

In the appraisal season of 2018, Indian employees saw their salary increase by a minimum of 10 percent and a maximum of 15 percent, according to a report by human resources firm TeamLease Services. The Jobs & Salaries Primer Report said the e-commerce sector in Bengaluru (maximum 15.37 percent hike) and the educational services sector in Mumbai (maximum 14.55 percent hike) exhibited the maximum salary growth across sectors.

According to the report, nine out of 17 sectors surveyed have indicated double-digit growth sentiments with overall positive sentiment. Majority cities, seven out of nine, have also shown positive outlook towards salary growth.

Across sectors, the median salary increment stood at 11.5 percent and the maximum salary increment was at 18.2 percent.

The highest salary hike (18.2 percent) was seen in the certified ethical hacker role in the telecom sector in Bengaluru. Embedded technologies engineer in power and energy came next with a hike of 17.3 percent.

Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice-president, TeamLease Services, said, “Employees across major sectors have been treated to a median salary increment of 11.5 percent, which is a phenomenal growth. India has come a long way from pay actions based on gut-decisions during the early 2000s, to analytically linking salaries to skills and performance during the 2010s, to handsomely rewarding sought-after skills in 2018.”

Interestingly, previously unheard of profiles like plant breeder (agriculture sector), solution architect (e-commerce) could be the hottest profiles of 2018. Among blue-collared workers, medical lab technician, service supervisor, cable operator and field service executive will be the popular profiles in 2018.

Among the top roles for 2018 are embedded technologies engineer (media and entertainment), user experience designer (retail) and certified ethical hacker (telecommunications) among several others.

The salary gap between temporary and permanent roles has also seen a decrease. The report said in majority of the sectors (14 out of 17), the difference is less than 5 percent.

The Jobs and Salaries Primer 2018 looked at 300,000 salary records, across 17 sectors and nine cities, to arrive at pay across various job positions.