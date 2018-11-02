App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian consumer sentiment sees marginal rise in October: Report

The GICI (Genesis India Consumer Indicator) - a monthly indicator tracking consumer sentiment pan India across personal finances, business conditions and buying conditions) increased slightly in October to 62.43 from 61.38 in September, nearly matching the record high levels seen in July.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Consumer sentiment in India increased marginally in October as consumers remained upbeat about spending conditions despite turmoil in currency markets, says a report.

The GICI (Genesis India Consumer Indicator) - a monthly indicator tracking consumer sentiment pan India across personal finances, business conditions and buying conditions) increased slightly in October to 62.43 from 61.38 in September, nearly matching the record high levels seen in July.

A result above 50 indicates respondents are optimistic while a reading below 50 indicates that pessimists outweigh optimists.

"Overall this was another positive survey showing consumer confidence close to the record high seen in July," said Chief Economist of GMMR, Philip Uglow.

related news

Genesis Management and Market Research (GMMR) compiles GICI index.

Uglow further said, "consumers remain upbeat about spending conditions, shrugging off the recent turmoil in currency markets, although there are some signs that this optimism may have peaked".

Despite the latest rise, sentiment towards current business conditions remains significantly down from its peak in July, largely owing to the turmoil in the currency market.

The survey further noted that consumer durable buying sentiment increased for the third consecutive month to hit a record high of 76.07 in October from 75.6 in September.

"Confidence has been boosted significantly in recent months by the cut in GST, although there are signs that it might have peaked," the report said.

Meanwhile, attitudes towards the automobile sector, which have been increasingly positive over recent months, dropped back sharply in October, another sign that buying conditions may have peaked, it noted.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #consumer #Consumer sentiment #Economy #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.