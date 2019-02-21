App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life, upGrad partner to launch online life insurance course

The cost of the programme is Rs 99,000 but students will earn Rs 1.1 lakh during the internship with the life insurer

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Life Insurance has partnered with online education company upGrad to launch an 11-month post-graduate programme in life insurance. While the course fee is Rs 99,000, students can earn Rs 1.1 lakh through on-the-job training and internships. On completion of the course, the students will become a part of the HDFC Life sales team.

Vibhash Naik, EVP - HR and L&D at HDFC Life told Moneycontrol that while the company hires from the lateral market, the problem is not all graduates are employable.

“Through this programme, we get access to a talent pool that is trained for the job and they also get a fair view of the sector,” he added.

The programme includes a two-month online course, two-month on-the-job training and a seven-month internship with HDFC Life. Naik said this follows the blended learning model with a mix of online courses and offline training.

related news

Assignments and quizzes are in-built into the course. Naik said they will be able to take in 4,000-5,000 people into frontline sales through this programme.

“If this programme works well, we can hire all frontline sales employees through this route,” he added.

Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder and MD, upGrad said sales is not considered a top-notch role in the insurance space and attrition is also high.

“Despite hiring people from the market, the insurance companies end up spending a lot of money in training and development. This programme gives them a full-fledged exposure and helps them build a foundation,” he added.

upGrad and HDFC Life are also exploring other models to retain these sales staff once they join the insurer. For instance, if they complete around two years in the company, they could be given access to MBA programmes by upGrad at a subsidised rate.

If this blended programme works well, we can hire all frontline sales employees through this route, Naik said.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Business #HR #insurance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.