MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt will privatise 5-6 companies in 2021-22, including BPCL: DIPAM Secretary

Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2021, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said he expects to complete privatisation of BEML and Neelachal Ispat by 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
Speaking at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Global Economic Policy Summit 2021, Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that he expects to complete privatisation of BEML and Neelanchal Ispat by 2021-22.

Speaking at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Global Economic Policy Summit 2021, Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that he expects to complete privatisation of BEML and Neelanchal Ispat by 2021-22.

India's Union government will privatize five or six companies in the current financial year of 2021-22, including Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Shipping Corp of India and Pawan Hans, said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

He added that the government is planning to invite bids for privatisation by December-January for the above mentioned companies.

Speaking at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Global Economic Policy Summit 2021 on November 17, Pandey said that he also expects to complete privatisation of BEML and Neelachal Ispat by 2021-22.

DIPAM is the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, and comes under the Finance Ministry. Its role is to privatize PSUs or take them public through initial public offerings, and shed stake in listed PSUs through offer-for-sales. The department also monitors dividends paid and share buybacks by PSUs.

DIPAM’s role is especially crucial this year as the centre looks to meet an ambitious divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Having already successfully carried out the sale of Air India to Tata Sons, Pandey’s task for the remainder of the year is to privatize Bharat Petroleum, among others, and take LIC public.

Close

Related stories

Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, who also spoke at the event, said: "We need to increase capital expenditure in India to make up around 10 percent of the country's GDP in the next few years."

As the government pushes to list the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Seth reiterated that the government is working very hard for it and expects to launch it in the last quarter of 2021-22.

He added that capital markets are not mature enough to give long-term finance and there is a need to further develop them for long-term financing.

Talking about the real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), Seth said that the government compiling a list of good and bad practices for InvIT and ReITs from the recent InvITs launched by PSUs.

"We will encourage more PSU to utilise InvITs to raise funds," he said.

To set the context, compared to more than 800 listed REITs globally with a combined market capitalisation of $2.4 trillion, the product is still in its early days in India.

The market capitalisation of the only three listed REITs in India is $4 billion and the total capitalisation of all listed and private InvITs in the country is approximately $10 billion. Thus, there is a clear need to create a stable regulatory environment to foster quicker adoption of InvITs and REITs in India.

Seth also said that the unorganised sector has lost wealth due to COVID-19 pandemic. "It will take time to restore lost wealth in unorganised sector due to COVID-19."

Furthermore, the government and the Reserve Bank of India are closely watching credit-off takes by MSME's. Government is also closely monitoring semiconductor shortage," he stated.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DIPAM #Economy #India #Tuhin Kanta
first published: Nov 17, 2021 03:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.