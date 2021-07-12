MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

EPFO to invest part of corpus in InvITs: Report

The move to invest in InvITs could help expand the scope of EPFO's investment beyond bonds, government securities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), officials said.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
Through InvITs, infrastructure projects can raise long-term funds from pension funds.

Through InvITs, infrastructure projects can raise long-term funds from pension funds.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to begin investing a part of its annual deposits in InvITs.

The EPFO's move to invest in InvITs is aimed at boosting investments in infrastructure. Moreover, this will also help the retirement fund manager to expand the scope of its investment beyond bonds, government securities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), officials told Mint.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Read: All you need to know about provident funds

Similar to mutual funds, an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs) enables individual/institutional investors to invest small amounts of money in infrastructure to earn a small portion of the income as a return.

Close

Related stories

"Among Alternative Investment Funds (AIF), InvITs are a good option. There is a demand for long-term funds in the larger infrastructure sector. It also offers a diverse mix to EPFO to look beyond its traditional investment vehicles," one of the two officials told the publication.

Also read: InvITs and REITS: Time to turn a new leaf

Another official said that, through InvITs, infrastructure projects can raise long-term funds from pension funds.

Infrastructure funds, SME funds and social venture funds are some of the options in the category one segment of the AIF and governed by SEBI. The government has allowed EPFO to invest a part of its corpus in these instruments, the report said.

"The alternative investment fund gives us a wider option to park our deposits. Though InvITs are available in private and PSU space, EPFO can weigh the options and may look at PSU InvIT if our central board decides to look at only the government sector," the second official said, as per the report.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #EPFO #India #Infrastructure Investment Trust #personal finance
first published: Jul 12, 2021 11:56 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.