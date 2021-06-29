Google, Amazon and Microsoft take top spots in Randstad Employer Brand Research

Randstad India’s annual study on employer branding revealed how managing the COVID situation and putting the employees on top of everything defines how they view the organisation.

Global technology giant Google India is the country's most attractive employer brand, according to the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2021. Amazon India emerged as the runner up, followed by Microsoft India.

The survey report said that Google India scored high on financial health, strong reputation and attractive salary and benefits.

The research showed that work-life balance (65 percent) trumps attractive salary and benefits (62 percent), as the most important driver for the Indian job seekers while choosing an employer.

This is followed by a COVID-19 compliant work environment (61 percent) and, job security (61 percent).

These are also the areas where there is a significant gap between what employees want and what they think employers offer in India currently. It is therefore recommended that the average employer in India pays more attention to these drivers to enhance their attractiveness among prospective or current employees.

Among genders, good reputation of the employer was considered equally important for both male and female respondents (59 percent) along with financial health of the organisation.

A higher percentage of female respondents (54 percent) accorded more importance to the possibility of working remotely/from home compared to their male (49 percent) counterparts.

Job switching behavior in focus:

The survey said that one in five Indians changed their employer. REBR said that 21 percent of Indian employees changed their employer in the last half of 2020 and 36 percent intend to switch employers in the first half of 2021 and this behaviour is more so for those employees aged 25 to 34 years.

Additionally, 21 percent of those affected by COVID changed their employer in the past 6 months.



Google





Amazon





Microsoft





Infosys Technologies





Tata Steel





Dell Technologies





IBM





Tata Consultancy Services





Wipro





Sony



Viswanath P.S, MD & CEO Randstad India said, "Today, these job seekers are more likely to accept jobs and stay in those organizations where they are valued, supported with compassion and where the culture aligns with their own beliefs and purpose."

The survey said that 66 percent of white-collar employees consider attractive salary & benefits almost of equal importance to strong management (67 percent) and job security (67 percent).

In terms of blue-collar workers, 64 percent of them consider a COVID-19 safe work environment as the most important driver. This is different from the average employee who considers work-life balance the most important driver while choosing an employer.