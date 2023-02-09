English
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges IMF to develop globally coordinated approach to crypto asset regulations

    The Finance Minister held a virtual conversation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD to discuss the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru later this month.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a discussion with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and urged the multi-lateral funding agency to develop a globally coordinated approach to the regulation of crypto assets.

    Sitharaman also thanked IMF for the support that it had been providing to the G20 Indian presidency on various work streams under the G20 FinanceTrack.

    The Finance Ministry in a series of tweets said Georgieva congratulated India on its strong economic performance in challenging global times and its role at the forefront of digitalisation of the economy, especially in the area of digital payments.