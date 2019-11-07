App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews state of economy at FSDC meeting

"The meeting was very constructive and it took stock of entire financial system and other issues," said Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar after the meeting that lasted nearly two hours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the state of economy including stress in the financial sector at the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC). The FSDC is the apex body of sectoral regulators, headed by the finance minister.

"The meeting was very constructive and it took stock of entire financial system and other issues," said Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar after the meeting that lasted nearly two hours.

RBI and other regulators are looking at financial at it holistically, he said when asked about stress in the financial sector.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #Economy #FSDC #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #State of Economy

