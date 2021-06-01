MARKET NEWS

FICCI says direct income support measures urgently needed to boost demand

After two successive waves of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant hit to incomes and jobs, domestic demand has tumbled as households scale back spending. FICCI has argued in favour of specific income support to rural India as well as urban poor, income tax reductions for the middle class, and temporary reductions in indirect taxes.

Subhayan Chakraborty
June 01, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Migrant workers going back home due to lockdowns. [Image: Shutterstock]

Migrant workers going back home due to lockdowns. [Image: Shutterstock]


Industry body FICCI has pushed for direct income support measures to boost demand in the country, which has plummeted as households curb their spending amid economic uncertainty and job losses due to COVID-19 crisis.


"We feel that there is an urgent need for boosting demand through Direct Income Support measures. Focus on urban poor, security cover for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and other high contact-based services will be critical,” FICCI President Uday Shankar said.


"Unlike last time, when households fell back on their savings and helped in quick economic recovery with pent-up demand, this time, savings are depleted as health expenditure has been quite high," Shankar added.


While industrial production has not been hit by supply side issues like it was affected during the first wave owing to nationwide lockdown, domestic demand has crashed during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.


Ficci's latest Business Confidence Survey released on May 31 also flagged weak demand as the biggest challenge for businesses.


GDP for the last quarter (January-March 2021) of FY21 grew by 1.6 percent, up from the 0.5 percent growth in the third quarter and 7.4 percent contraction in the second quarter. But economists have warned that the nationwide spread of the second wave of infections only a few months after the first wave may have severely restricted household spending which will take a long time to recover.


“We must note that the sharp economic turnaround that India was witnessing earlier this year has been suddenly interrupted due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19. FICCI is particularly concerned about the spread of the second wave to the rural areas and smaller towns. Almost all the lead recovery indicators have been undermined once again over the past few weeks,” Shankar said.


Earlier in the day, manufacturing PMI data was released that showed manufacturing activity hit a 10-month low in May as the renewed escalation of the (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent restrictions hit factory activity. It also showed that job losses have continued in the sector for the past 14 straight months. FICCI has also stressed that many have seen permanent impairment to income.

Unemployment has risen in 2021. Unemployment has risen in 2021.

On the pace of vaccination, FICCI said while production is being ramped up, the government would need to put in place logistics for large scale distribution and administration of vaccines with precision.

