    Exporters seek interest subsidy, reintroduction of Credit Refinance Facility

    February 09, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
    Representative image. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has sought these demands in a letter to the finance minister on February 8.

    Exporters are seeking interest subsidy and reintroduction of the Export Credit Refinance Facility that will encourage banks to lend to the export sector.

    The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has sought these demands in a letter to the finance minister on February 8.

    Interest subvention is reduction of interest rate when granting a loan to a party.

    “Competition is becoming steeper. To maintain competitiveness, India needs to review the issue of interest subvention,” says Ajay Sahai, Director-General and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).