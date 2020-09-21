172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|expert-committee-on-financial-services-centres-submits-interim-report-on-development-of-international-retail-business-5867501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expert committee on financial services centres submits interim report on development of international retail business

The government of India had constituted the International Financial Services Centres Authority with Injeti Srinivas as its chairperson earlier this year to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India.

Moneycontrol News
Vendors sell fish at a retail fish market in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
Vendors sell fish at a retail fish market in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

An expert committee on the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) submitted its report on international retail business development to the chairperson of the IFSCA.

According to a statement issued by the government, the interim report covers a number of suggestions aimed at swift and efficient development of international retail businesses in the international financial centres (IFSC), and focuses mainly on the banking vertical.

Other key business verticals like insurance, asset management, and

capital markets, would be covered in reports that the committee plans to release subsequently.

Close

“Our focus is to provide a best in class jurisdiction with progressive and light touch regulation to create an attractive location for international financial services. Our vision is to establish GIFT IFSC as a Dominant Gateway for global financial flows into and out of India, and simultaneously emerge as a major global financial hub,”  Injeti Srinivas, chairperson, IFSCA said.

related news

The expert committee has been constituted by the IFSCA with an aim to suggest how to develop international retail business in international financial services centre (IFSC) along with potential strategies for making IFSC attractive for international financial services. It would also provide a roadmap for future growth of international retail business in IFSC and also examine and recommend any other issues that are important in the development of the IFSC.

The committee also suggested that the IFSC can aim at becoming a gateway to India's growth story for international investors and business by providing Indian diaspora and individuals from Asia and Africa with a comprehensive range of financial services from the IFSC.

“There is immense immediate potential to promote international retail business in IFSC, and if done efficiently, it will meet three key objectives – boost job creation, generate additional revenue for India, and attract funds (especially from the Indian diaspora) for building India’s infrastructure. The IFSC must aim to provide best in class jurisdictions and aim to build its competitiveness in terms of key factors like reputation, regulatory environment, taxation and ease of operations,” said Pradip Shah, chairman of the expert committee.

The other members of the expert committee include G Srinivasan, (Ex-CMD, New India Assurance), Siddhartha Sengupta, (ex-DMD, State Bank of India), Shyamal Mukherjee (chairman, PWC), Prakash Subramanian (head-strategy, Standard Chartered Bank), Dipesh Shah (head-IFSC dept., GIFT IFSC) and Nitin Jaiswal (head-government affairs and strategic relations, Bloomberg, Asia Pacific).

The government of India had constituted the IFSCA with Injeti Srinivas as its chairperson earlier this year to develop and regulate the financial services market in the IFSC in India.

Apart from channelizing India's offshore business to the IFSC located at GIFT City and making it the gateway for India centric international financial services, the objective is to make it a global hub for international financial services on the lines of London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Economy #financial services #GIFT

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.