English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Excise Cut: Industry, traders urge states to follow suit and bring more relief to consumers

    The traders' body also nudged states to follow the footsteps of the central government and reduce the rates of Value Added Tax (VAT) to provide substantial relief to the public from inflation.

    PTI
    May 22, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

    India Inc, traders and exporters have welcomed the Centre's move to slash excise duty on auto fuels and urged states to follow suit to provide more relief to consumers. They said the price cut would lower inflation on account of lower cost of transportation. They said the price cut would lower inflation on account of lower cost of transportation.

    CII welcomes the government's move to cut excise duty on fuel, which will help bring down inflation levels. The government's swift action shows its intent to bring down the burden on the common man, in addition to bringing down input cost for many sectors," CII President Sanjiv Bajaj stated. He expressed hope that following the Centre, state governments will also respond in the same manner, bringing further relief.

    Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood tweeted expressing gratitude to the government "for anti-inflationary measures" including the excise cut on petrol and diesel. He said these measures "will have a positive spiral impact" on reining in inflation. The Confederation of all India Traders (CAIT) said the fuel price cut will lead to reduction in prices of everyday items by at least 10 per cent on average and similarly prices of other commodities should also come down because the transportation of raw materials will also be cheaper now.

    The traders' body also nudged states to follow the footsteps of the central government and reduce the rates of Value Added Tax (VAT) to provide substantial relief to the public from inflation. President of industry chamber PHDCCI Pradeep Multani said "at this juncture, states should also come forward to reduce the excise duties where there is price escalation".

    He added that the efforts of state governments would go a long way to help India's growth remain intact. Hailing the decision of reduction in central excise duty on petrol and diesel, reduction in import duty on raw material of steel and plastic and increase in export duty on iron ore & steel intermediates, President of exporters' body FIEO A Sakthivel said these measures will bring down the domestic prices of key inputs thereby softening inflation.

    Close

    Related stories

    This will also add to the competitiveness of the manufacturing and export sector and will further push value-added exports from the country, he stated. Petrol price on Sunday was slashed by Rs 8.69 a litre and diesel by Rs 7.05 per litre following the government cutting excise duty on auto fuels to give relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that has also pushed inflation to record high.

    The government on Saturday announced a record Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 per litre reduction on diesel.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #excise duty cut #exporters #India Inc #inflation #traders #VAT
    first published: May 22, 2022 06:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.