Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Economy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 09:59 PM IST

Economic Survey cites Wikipedia as source to data in chapter on banks

Citing Wikipedia as a source has earned the ire of netizens, who were surprised to see the citation in "one of the most important documents of the government".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Economic Survey 2020 has cited Wikipedia as a source of data in one of its chapters.

In Chapter 7, namely 'Golden Jubilee of Bank Nationalisation: Taking Stock', two charts, on pages 150 and 151, have cited the online encyclopedia as sources.

Wikipedia can be edited by volunteers around the world.

The first figure shows the number of banks to make it to the Global Top 100 in 2019. The figure explains how India's banks are disproportionately small compared to the size of its economy.

The Survey points out: "In 2019, when Indian economy is the fifth largest in the world, our highest ranked bank — State Bank of India — is ranked a lowly 55th in the world and is the only bank to be ranked in the Global top 100."

Wikipedia 1

The second figure highlights this disproportionate dwarfism of the Indian banks when compared to the size of the Indian economy.

Wikipedia 2

Citing Wikipedia as a source has earned the ire of netizens, who were surprised/shocked to see the citation in "one of the most important documents of the government".



First Published on Jan 31, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #economic survey 2020 #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.