Economic Survey 2022: FY22 GDP growth seen at 9.2%

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Economic Survey 2022 in the Lok Sabha today ahead of the Union Budget 2022 on February 1. The Indian economy is estimated to grow by 9.2 percent in real terms in 2021-22 (as per the First Advance Estimates), after a contraction of 7.3 percent in 2020-21.

"Growth in 2022-23 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending," said the Economic Survey.

The year ahead is also well poised for a pick-up in private sector investment with the financial system in a good position to provide support to the revival of the economy. Thus, India’s GDP is projected to grow in real terms by 8.0-8.5 percent in 2022-23.

This projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic related economic disruption, monsoon will be normal, withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks will be broadly orderly, oil prices will be in the range of US$70-$75/bbl, and global supply chain disruptions will steadily ease over the course of the year.

All about Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, new Chief Economic Advisor

This year's annual report was chief economic adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran’s first Economic Survey, who took charge a few days ago. Unlike the other years when the Economic Survey is prepared by the CEA, this year's Economic Survey was prepared by the principal economic adviser and other officials as the post remained vacant following Krishnamurthy Subramaniam’s term that ended in December.