    All about Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, new Chief Economic Advisor

    Economic Survey: Prior to his appointment as Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), Dr V Anantha Nageswaran worked as an author, teacher and consultant.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
    Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), is an IIM-Ahmedabad graduate.

    Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), is an IIM-Ahmedabad graduate.

    Dr V Anantha Nageswaran was appointed as the government’s Chief Economic Advisor on Friday, days before Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the economic survey and the Union Budget 2022.

    Nageswaran succeeds KV Subramanian who completed his three-year term in December 2021.

    The Chief Economic Advisor is an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group.

    Prior to his appointment to the top role, Nageswaran worked as an author, teacher and consultant, the Finance Ministry statement said. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021, it said.

    Dr V Anantha Nageswaran has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively. He was the dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a visiting professor of Economics at the Krea University in Andhra Pradesh.

    Nageswaran earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) after completing his school and undergraduate degree in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. He obtained a doctoral degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts in 1994 for his work on the empirical behaviour of exchange rates.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey  in the Lok Sabha today, soon after the President's Address to both houses of parliament. She will present the Union Budget for the next financial year beginning April 1, 2022, on Tuesday.

    The Economic Survey 2022 is expected to give a growth projection of around 9 per cent for the next financial year as Asia's third-largest economy is showing signs of recovery from the. One of the most-watched numbers in the pre-Budget Economic Survey, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next financial year.

    This Economic Survey report is usually prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor, but this year, it was done by the principal economic advisor and other officials as the post remained vacant following KV Subramaniam's term.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Chief Economic Advisor #Economic Survey #Nirmala Sitharaman #V Anantha Nageswaran
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 09:35 am
