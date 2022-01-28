MARKET NEWS

    Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Adviser

    Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group replaces Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the new Chief Economic Adviser to the Finance Minister today.

    January 28, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST
    India's new Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran (Image: LikendIn)

    The Government of India on January 28 appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Adviser.

    The Union Finance Ministry wrote on Twitter: “Government appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor and today, he has assumed charge.”

    The announcement came days ahead of the presentation of the 2022 Union Budget on February 1 and the tabling of the 2021-22 Economic Survey on January 31.

    Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group replaces Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the new Chief Economic Adviser to the Finance Minister. Subramanian recently stepped down from his position as the CEA after the completion of his three-year tenure.

    Dr Nageswaran, who is a noted writer, author, teacher, and economic consultant, has taught at several business schools and institutes of management across India and abroad. Before his appointment as the Chief Economic Adviser, he was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a visiting professor of Economics at the Krea University in Andhra Pradesh.

    Additionally, he held part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

    The new CEA holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a doctorate in Finance from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 06:32 pm
