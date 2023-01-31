English
    Economic Survey 2022-23: Govt debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 89.6% during pandemic years

    The ratio is estimated to decline to 84.5 percent of GDP by end-March 2022

    Asha Menon
    January 31, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

    Government debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio had increased by around 14 percentage points during the pandemic years but the country’s capex-led growth will protect its ability to service its debt, according to the Economic Survey 2022-2023.

    The Economic Survey 2022-2023 was released on January 31.

    “The General Government Debt to GDP ratio increased from 75.7 percent of end-March 2020 to 89.6 percent at the end of the pandemic year FY21. It is estimated to decline to 84.5 percent of GDP by end-March 2022,” stated the report.