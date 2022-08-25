English
    External factors unlikely to exert serious near-term pressure on India's rating, says S&P

    The comments from S&P come after it said earlier in August that the Indian economy can handle some erosion of its foreign exchange reserves as its external position is "very strong".

    Siddharth Upasani
    August 25, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    India's creditworthiness is unlikely to face any "material near-term pressure" from the external channel, S&P Global Ratings said on August 25.

    "Emerging markets are facing broad-based external pressures from higher commodity prices, US dollar dominance, and tightening financial conditions. India is no exception, with hallmarks of these factors including a higher current account deficit and higher domestic inflation rates," S&P said in a note.

    "However, India is facing these trends from a position of relative strength. In particular, India is a net creditor to the world (narrow net external debt basis), meaning that it has some buffer built up against cyclical difficulties such as these. We do not therefore see material near-term pressure to India's creditworthiness on this basis," the ratings agency added.

    S&P has a BBB- rating on India with a stable outlook.
    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
