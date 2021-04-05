EXCLUSIVE: Government introduces ordinance on pre-PACs for ditressed MSME firms under IBC

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File Photo.

In a move aimed towards the resolution of insolvent micro, small and medium enteprises (MSMEs) which have been hit by Covid-19, the government has introduced an ordinance on a pre-packaged insolvency resolution process for these ailing firms. Moneycontrol has reviewed a copy of the ordinance.

A pre-pac is a pre-packaged, informal, hybrid and debtor-driven pre-insolvency process that will operate under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and is used in overseas jurisdictions like UK, US & Singapore.

“Micro, small and medium enterprises are critical for India’s economy as they contribute significantly to its gross domestic product and provide employment to a sizeable population. It is considered necessary to urgently address the specific requirements of micro, small and medium enterprises relating to the resolution of their insolvency, due to the unique nature of their businesses and simpler corporate structures,” the government ordinance said.

The pre-pac will act as an efficient alternative insolvency resolution process for corporate persons classified as micro, small and medium enterprises under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and ensure quicker, cost-effective and value maximising outcomes for all the stakeholders, in a manner which is least disruptive to the continuity of their businesses and which preserves jobs, the ordinance added.

The Government has taken several measures to mitigate the distress caused by the pandemic, including increasing the minimum amount of default for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process to one crore rupees, and suspending filing of applications for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process in respect of the defaults arising during the period of one year beginning from 25th March 2020. Such suspension for filing of applications for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process has ended on 24th March 2021.