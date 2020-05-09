Coronavirus lockdown: Here's how you can apply for an e-token to buy liquor in Delhi

People stand in a queue to buy liquor outside a wine shop in New Delhi on May 4. (REUTERS)

The Delhi government launched e-tokens to tackle crowds flouting social distancing norms to buy liquor from shops.

As per the new e-token system, only 50 people per hour will be allowed to take the token. The website mentions that so far, 160 shops have been allowed to stay open.

Since it was introduced on May 7, the state has already issued around 4.75 lakh e-tokens to buy liquor, an official told PTI.

Here is how you can apply for an e-token yourself:

> Visit the website https://www.qtoken.in/liquor/intro

> Click on ‘Apply to purchase liquor’

> This will redirect to a form, where you can fill in the following details:

- Govt ID Type: Voter ID/Aadhaar Card/Driving License/Passport/PAN Card

- Govt ID Number: As in document

- Name: xx

- Address: xx

- Mobile Number: xx

- Shop: (Choose from the provided drop down list)

> Once filled, click on ‘Apply for token’

> An e-token will be sent on your registered mobile number

> Check the time slot and follow appropriate social distancing and hygiene practices when you're out to buy liquor.