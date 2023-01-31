Budget 2023 will attempt to meet aspirations of common citizens, says PM Modi

Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Modi recognised the "credible voices from the world of economy".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 31 said India's Union Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world amid global economic turmoil.

The prime minister said the Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, will strive to fulfil people's aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.

"Our Finance Minister will present one more budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget," Modi said.

"The ray of hope being seen by the world will glow brighter -- for this, I firmly believe the finance minister will make all efforts to meet these aspirations," he added.

