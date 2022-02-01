Budget 2022 | In election year, subsidies slashed 27% to Rs 3.18 lakh crore

The Union Budget 2022-23 has reduced allocations for subsidies given by the Centre for petroleum, food and fertilisers by 26.6 percent. Coming just weeks before major states are headed to the polls, the move has raised eyebrows.

The budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 projected subsidies at Rs 3.18 lakh crore for FY23, knocking off more than a quarter of the revised budgetary estimate of Rs 4.33 lakh crore for FY22.

As many as seven states will hold assembly elections in 2022, with high-stakes battles set to be played out in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa, starting mid-February. Governments have generally tended not to risk the ire of India’s vast farmer community and the growing middle class in major election years.

The initial budgetary allocation for subsidies was Rs 3.36 lakh crore in FY22, but this ballooned to Rs 4.33 lakh crore as food subsidies shot up.

Broad-based fall

In the latest budget, food subsidies were reduced the most. The government allocated Rs 2.06 lakh crore for FY23, which is 27 percent lower than Rs 2.86 lakh crore in the current financial year.

Under the National Food Safety Act, the Centre gives subsidised food grains at Rs 1-3 per kg to over 810 million people through the public distribution system. After the pandemic, the government announced free food grains for NFSA beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which is valid till March 2022.

Fertiliser subsidies have come down by 25 percent to Rs 1.05 lakh crore from Rs 1.4 lakh crore in FY22. The latest estimate breaks the trend of the fertiliser subsidy bill hovering at about Rs 1.3 lakh crore for three years in a row. Reports had suggested that the subsidy would increase due to a surge in global prices of fertiliser and key ingredients.

Subsidies on petroleum were pared by 11 percent to Rs 5,813 crore for FY23 from Rs 6,517 crore in FY22, even though liquefied petroleum gas, used for cooking, has become pricier. The government has repeatedly said it wants to bring down the petroleum subsidy.

Two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have led to job losses and economic churn, especially in India’s vast hinterland. Consumer spending has fallen and unemployment has risen as inflation accelerates, mainly due to rapidly spiralling prices of petrol and diesel.

According to the finance ministry, the implementation of the FY23 budget proposals will result in 8 paise of every rupee of government expenditure going into subsidies, which is the same level as in the FY22 budget.

Spending stagnates in agri, health

Allocations have also been slashed for India’s largest rural jobs scheme. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme has been given Rs 73,000 crore for FY23, which is 25 percent lower than Rs 98,000 crore received in FY22.

The allocation for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has little changed at Rs 68,000 crore for FY23 compared with Rs 67,500 crore previously. The central initiative ensures that all farmers get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

Overall allocation in the agricultural sector has been increased 2.7 percent to Rs 1.51 lakh crore for FY23 from Rs 1.47 lakh crore a year ago. The initial estimate for agricultural and allied activity was Rs 1.48 lakh crore in FY22.

Two years into the pandemic and growth in the government’s health allocation has also stagnated. The health sector gets Rs 86,606 crore compared with Rs 85,915 crore in the previous year.