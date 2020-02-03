App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | What about coastal economic zones, waterways and coastal shipping?

Budget 2020 talks about only one of the five waterways planned. Why?

RN Bhaskar

“Inland Waterways received a boost in the last five years. The JalVikasMargon National Waterway‐1 will be completed. Further, the 890 Km Dhubri‐Sadiya connectivity will be done by 2022. Developing waterways has its impact on the eco‐system on both the banks of the river. Our Prime Minister has conceptualised “Arth Ganga”. Plans are afoot to energise economic activity along river banks.”

~Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech

Close

The government has come up with what seems to be a new idea. But weren’t some of these ideas part of the Bharatmala programme announced during the tenure of Modi I? What happened to the plan to introduce Coastal Economic Zones (CEZ) – which could be tremendous wealth generators, and employment opportunity creators? And whatever happened to the other waterways that were part of this plan (see chart)

related news

Budget 2020 Inland waterways

Budget 2020 talks about only one of the five waterways planned. Why?

Waterways are important because they are the cheapest form of transport. On a rule of thumb basis, if cargo costs Re1 per tonne/km on high seas, it would cost Rs.3-4 on waterways and through coastal transport. Railways would push up the costs to Rs.6-8 while road transport would further push up costs to Rs.10-12. Clearly, more than roadways, the focus should have been on waterways.

Even the talk about using the waterways in the northeast and developing linkages through Chittagong and Sabroom have been forgotten. Has the northeast suddenly lost its relevance?

The absence of any mention about these projects is a bit perplexing.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.