English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    BPCL divestment will be successful like Air India privatisation: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    The expression of interest coming now or later is not the issue, the minister said while adding that like Air India, BPCL will be hailed as a very good segment of the government's privatization program.

    Rachita Prasad
    February 16, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    Hardeep Singh Puri

    Hardeep Singh Puri

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri hopes to replicate the success of Air India divestment in the much delayed sale of the state run-oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the minister said in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18.

    The Indian government had ambitious plans to sell its entire 53% stake in BPCL to private players in 2021-22, but delays have moved this target to 2022-23. Potential buyers who showed interest– Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group, Apollo Global Management and private equity major I Squared Capital-backed Think Gas– are yet to find partners to finance the deal. 

    “BPCL is a first grade asset and it is looking better by the day. Give me a few months,” Puri said in a response to a question on divestment of the company. 

    Puri, who was formerly the minister of civil aviation, said that he was confident that like Air India, BPCL will be successfully divested. 

    “The EOI (expression of interest) coming now or later is not the issue; we will privatize BPCL. Let me assure you, it will be a transaction like Air India, which everyone will hail as a very good segment of our privatization program,” Puri said. 

    Close

    Related stories

    “I'm very proud of the fact that I had an association with that privatization process. It started after two failed attempts when I became civil aviation minister in 2019. And it was completed just a few weeks or a month after I handed over (the ministry). If it had not taken place, I would have happily taken the blame. But if it took (sic) place, I also want to rejoice in its success,” Puri said.

    On January 27, the Tata Group completed the takeover of Air India, along with Air India Express and a stake in AI-SATS. The government had invited bids for a 100% stake in the national carrier in March 2020 and  the Tata Group emerged as the winner in the bids in October 2021. 
    Rachita Prasad
    Tags: #Air India #BPCL #divestment #Hardeep Singh Puri #privatisation #Tata Group
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 04:36 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.