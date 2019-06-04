App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biz confidence in India drops 9.1% in Q4 of FY19: NCAER survey

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said it tracks the business sentiments of around 600 Indian companies to compute the composite Business Confidence Index (BCI).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Business confidence among Indian companies fell by 9.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal, said a survey by economic think tank NCAER June 4.

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said it tracks the business sentiments of around 600 Indian companies to compute the composite Business Confidence Index (BCI).

The BCI fell by 9.1 per cent to reach 115.4 at the end of fourth quarter of the last fiscal, on a quarter-on-quarter basis. On a year-on-year basis, the BCI fell by 12.2 per cent, said the NCAER 'Business Expectations Survey'.

Close

The BCI is made up of four components.

related news

Sentiments remained virtually unchanged for the component, 'the overall economic conditions will be better in next six months'.

Business sentiments worsened for the remaining three components -- the 'financial position of the firms will improve in next six months', 'the present investment climate is positive' and 'the present capacity utilisation is close to or above optimal level'.

The percentage of positive responses on 'present investment climate is positive' fell from 46.7 per cent at end-December 2018 to 37.5 per cent at the end of last fiscal.

Overall, sentiments regarding production, domestic sales, expectations about exports and imports of raw materials and pre-tax profits remained muted on quarter-on-quarter basis with variations seen across firm groups.

Consumer non-durables sector showed relatively worsening trend with regard to production, sales and pre-tax profits between the two rounds, the think tank said.

The situation regarding labour employment had been mixed. However, future expectations about labour employment were buoyant with increased expectations about rising employment across labour types.

The NCAER is one of the oldest economic think-tank, set up in 1956 at the behest of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, to inform policy choices for both the public and private sectors.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 10:41 pm

tags #Business #business confidence index #Economy #India #National Council of Applied Economic Research

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.