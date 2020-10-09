Big Story | RBI keeps rates unchanged, says growth is slowly returning back

In this edition of Big Story, check out the key announcements from the MPC meet
The Reserve Bank of India in its October policy review meeting has decided to keep the key lending rates unchanged. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent while maintaining their accommodative stance.The D-street has also given a thumbs up with the Nifty Bank rising 2 percent right after the announcements. Let's look at the 10 key takeaways from the RBI policy.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 06:00 pm