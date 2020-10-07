Big Story | Is the service sector recovering at the right pace?

Output of the Indian service sector has broadly stabilised in September, but remained in the contraction zone as incoming new business fell moderately due to the damaging impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on demand, leading to more job losses, a monthly survey showed on October 6.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose for the fifth straight month in September to 49.8 from 41.8 in August. However, the Indian services sector activity contracted for the seventh successive month in September.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneyconrol's Shraddha Sharma discusses whether the services sector is recovering at the right pace.