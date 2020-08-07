Big Story | Will startups benefit from RBI's move to revise priority sector lending norms?

In a move to help cash-starved startups raise funds from banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tweaked priority sector lending (PSL) norms. It has now brought startups under the purview of priority sector lending. Borrowing limits for the renewable energy sectors' solar power and compressed bio-gas plants are also being raised by the central bank. But how does the priority sector lending works and will this move help startups?

Watch the accompanying video to find out.