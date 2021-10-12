August IIP holds firm at 11.9% as low base effect wears off

Representational Image.

As the low base effect slowly wears off, industrial production in India continued to stabilise in August, expanded by 11.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) in August, rising slightly from 11.4 percent in July.

Measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, which was released by the Centre on October 12, industrial output maintained a steady pace.

IIP maintained significant growth from March 2021, aided by a continuing low base effect. Case in point, industrial production rose by 28.6 percent in May and recorded a massive 134 percent rise in April. Till July, experts had said the indices for the months in 2021 were not strictly comparable with the same months from 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was in full force and a majority of factories were not operating.

However, this effect is now slowly wearing off as industrial production is now being calculated based on their annual differences with months after the first wave was controlled, and lockdowns were lifted.

Manufacturing growth continues

In August, the manufacturing sector saw output increase by 9.7 percent, at a pace slightly lower than July's 10.4 percent, and at a pace slower than the 13 percent rise in June. It had jumped by 34.5 percent in May and nearly 200 percent in April. Compared to July 2019, manufacturing output was lower by 2 percent.

Manufacturing had been in freefall for most of 2020 given the series of total lockdowns implemented at the national and regional levels. But inherent stress in the sector had become visible even before the pandemic hit.