MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

August IIP holds firm at 11.9% as low base effect wears off

Industrial production had almost caught up with pre-pandemic levels by July. In August, this expanded significantly. In August, 2019, production had contracted by 7.3 percent.

Subhayan Chakraborty
October 12, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
Representational Image.

Representational Image.


As the low base effect slowly wears off, industrial production in India continued to stabilise in August, expanded by 11.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) in August, rising slightly from 11.4 percent in July.

Measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, which was released by the Centre on October 12, industrial output maintained a steady pace.

IIP maintained significant growth from March 2021, aided by a continuing low base effect. Case in point, industrial production rose by 28.6 percent in May and recorded a massive 134 percent rise in April. Till July, experts had said the indices for the months in 2021 were not strictly comparable with the same months from 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was in full force and a majority of factories were not operating.

However, this effect is now slowly wearing off as industrial production is now being calculated based on their annual differences with months after the first wave was controlled, and lockdowns were lifted.

Manufacturing growth continues

Close

Related stories

In August, the manufacturing sector saw output increase by 9.7 percent, at a pace slightly lower than July's 10.4 percent, and at a pace slower than the 13 percent rise in June. It had jumped by 34.5 percent in May and nearly 200 percent in April. Compared to July 2019, manufacturing output was lower by 2 percent.

Manufacturing had been in freefall for most of 2020 given the series of total lockdowns implemented at the national and regional levels. But inherent stress in the sector had become visible even before the pandemic hit.

In August, 20 of the 23 sub-sectors within manufacturing posted a year-on-year growth, the same as July. Interestingly, the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medicinal chemicals continued to see a contraction in July, apart from furniture and tobacco.

The crucial capital goods segment, which denotes investment in industry, rose by 19.9 percent, after rising by 30.4 percent in July. It had risen by a slower margin of 26.6 percent in June, after a 78.2 percent rise in May and a massive 1077 percent  rise in April.

Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #economic growth #Economy #factory output #IIP #Industrial production #low base effect #manufacturing
first published: Oct 12, 2021 05:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.