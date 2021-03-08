700 international buyers expected at India's largest F&B trade fair in March

A vendor transports food packets on his moped in Ahmedabad

The Fourth Edition of ‘IndusFood’, India’s largest globally recognised trade fair for Food & Beverage (F&B) products is set to commence later this month with more than 700 global buyers from 50 countries. The event is an attempt by the government to help Indian food reach supermarket shelves across the world and improve investment into the domestic food sector.

Over 400 large Indian exporters of F&B products are expected to conduct business with major international retail chains, e-commerce players and wholesale importers on March 20 and 21. The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) will organise the fair with support from the Commerce Department, it was announced on Monday.

"This is a defining moment, when Indian exports will get a platform in first physical format F&B show post Covid wave to trade with the world and get market connectivity sitting in India. This is going to be a game changer for boosting the sentiments of the Indian exports still reeling under the bad weather.” Mohit Singla, Founder Chairman TPCI said.

Large business delegations from the United Arab Emirates, European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Russia are slated to arrive. This includes prominent supermarket chains such as Nesto, Grand Hypermarket, LuLu, Savings and West Zone from the Gulf region, France's Carrefour and Lidl from Germany.

TPCI is additionally focused on securing a prominent market for Indian goods in emerging economies. As a result, leading Bangladeshi online grocery delivery company Swapno and Finest Superstore, Afghanistan's largest retail services company are also set to come.

The show is expected to negotiate on-spot Business worth of $1 billion, after managing to facilitate $2.1 billion worth of on-spot deals in 2020. On the side-lines, around 2,000 separate business sessions, including roundtable with participants and participating states will be held.

The government has continued to pitch the event as a key way of amplifying the global awareness about India agri-products which will help to get Indian farmers get remunerative prices in international markets and eventually help in doubling farmers’ income.

The Indian exhibitors will be showcasing their products under 14 categories for this show, such as spices, rice, tea & coffee, Indian ethnic, sweets and savouries, organic foods, alcoholic and non- alcoholic beverages, bakery and confectionery and ready- to- eat, etc.

This year's fair will also see participation of MSME departments of J&K (UT), Odisha, Haryana and Tamil Nadu and government institutions such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, Spice Board, Coffee Board, among others along with their respective member exporters.